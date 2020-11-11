Former Lakeland commissioner, husband found dead in home; suspects sought

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for suspects after a well-known Lakeland couple was found dead in their home on Tuesday.

Police identified the couple Wednesday as former Lakeland City Commissioner Edith Henderson, formerly Edith Yates, 67 , and her husband David Henderson, 63.

Yates served as a Lakeland City Commissioner from 2006 until the beginning of 2018.

Police are calling their deaths a homicide.

After receiving a request for a wellness check, officers responded to the Henderson’s home in the 100 block of Lake Morton Drive and found the couple dead.

Detectives search for clues at Lake Morton home after finding couple dead inside.

A Lakeland police spokesperson told 8 On Your Side that investigators doubt it was a murder-suicide, and they are searching for whoever is responsible for their deaths.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863.834.6975 or tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip.”

