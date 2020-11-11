LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for suspects after a well-known Lakeland couple was found dead in their home on Tuesday.
Police identified the couple Wednesday as former Lakeland City Commissioner Edith Henderson, formerly Edith Yates, 67 , and her husband David Henderson, 63.
Yates served as a Lakeland City Commissioner from 2006 until the beginning of 2018.
Police are calling their deaths a homicide.
After receiving a request for a wellness check, officers responded to the Henderson’s home in the 100 block of Lake Morton Drive and found the couple dead.
A Lakeland police spokesperson told 8 On Your Side that investigators doubt it was a murder-suicide, and they are searching for whoever is responsible for their deaths.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863.834.6975 or tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net.
To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip.”
> Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook
>> Follow Melissa Marino on Twitter
LATEST STORIES:
- Former Lakeland commissioner, husband found dead in home; suspects sought
- Police investigating double homicide in Lakeland neighborhood
- Missing Winter Haven man found dead in his Porsche in Lake Lee
- Beloved Polk City librarian hospitalized after being run over by teens, city officials say
- Polk County mom run over while defending son, 4 teenagers charged