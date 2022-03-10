Former Lakeland commissioner accused of killing shoplifter expected to take plea deal

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for Friday in the case of Michael Dunn, the former Lakeland city commissioner charged in the 2018 shooting death of Cristobal Lopez.

Dunn was a commissioner at the time of the shooting, and owned a military surplus store in Lakeland called Vets Surplus. Authorities say he shot and killed Lopez, who tried to steal a hatchet from the store.

Dunn was later indicted for second-degree murder in the shooting death.

A hearing was scheduled to happen Thursday in Dunn’s case. That hearing was canceled, however, and a judge announced a plea hearing would take place at 8:30 a.m. Friday instead.

The judge said it appears both the defense and prosecution have reached a resolution.

Defense attorneys representing Dunn previously filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that Dunn shot Lopez because he feared for his life. They claim it was justified under Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

“You look at that action and you have to believe it’s a deadly weapon. When he decided to arm himself with a deadly weapon — bad things can happen to you,” Mark O’Mara, one of Dunn’s defense attorneys, said in October 2018.

Prosecutors argued that a grand jury had indicted Dunn and the state did not believe the “stand your ground” law applied in the case.

“At the hearing, prosecutors argued that there was no reasonable belief of imminent great bodily harm and requested the court to deny the motion,” assistant state attorney Jacob Orr said at the time.

Lopez was homeless and, according to an autopsy report, his blood alcohol level at the time of his death was four times the legal limit for driving.