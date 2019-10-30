Former Lakeland city engineer falsified college transcripts, documents show

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former City of Lakeland engineer has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.

According to the city, John Bretz served as a city engineer for Lakeland Electric since 2012.

He resigned Oct. 8 after it came out during a licensing verification for a promotion that he falsified his engineering degree from Southern Illinois University.

The fake transcript showed he received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1990 and was used to gain a Florida professional engineering license, according to the city.

Bretz was hired by Lakeland Electric as a Turbine Maintenance Engineer III in March 2012 and was promoted to Engineering Supervisor November 2012.

The positions held by Bretz during his tenure with Lakeland Electric required that he have a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and hold a license in Florida as a professional engineer, said City of Lakeland Communications Director Kevin Cook.

Bretz is also accused of sending an email pretending to be Mayor Bill Mutz recommending him for a promotion.

Bretz has earned $865,904.35 since being hired at Lakeland Electric, “without legitimately possessing the minimum requirements,” Cook said.

Bretz was arrested on one count scheming to defraud greater than $50,000 and one count criminal use of personal identification.

This story will be updated with more information throughout the day.

