LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Lake Wales city commissioner was found not guilty on Friday after she faced charges for allegedly removing an 11-year-old boy from his home without permission and threatening him with a gun.

Kristen Fitzgerald was acquitted of two charges, aggravated assault with a firearm and interference with custody.

In June 2021, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Fitzgerald took the boy from his home without his parent’s permission and threatened to kill him.

An arrest affidavit said that Fitzgerald held a loaded gun and showed it to the boy after making threats to him.

According to reports, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Fitzgerald more than a month after her arrest.