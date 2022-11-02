HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Haines City math teacher is accused of having sexual contact with a student.

Haines City police said the teacher, Jeremiah Stringer, was arrested late Wednesday.

Officials said Stringer briefly taught math at Haines City High School this year.

Stringer was fired by Polk County Public Schools in October after officials said they learned he may have had inappropriate contact with a student.

“This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and violates the trust we place in our educators,” a statement read.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department.

Police said they will release more information about the incident on Thursday.