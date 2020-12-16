Florida’s Legoland theme park plans expansion, new rides

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — The Legoland theme park in Florida is planning an expansion next year including new rides. Plans filed with the city nearest the attraction show that Legoland will add about 4.5 acres to its resort near Winter Haven.

The plan comes amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has rocked Florida’s tourism industry. A rendition of the new area shows at least six rides or attractions and a large building, possibly a restaurant.

Exact details haven’t been revealed.

Legoland Florida has expanded repeatedly since opening in October 2011. Legoland operates eight theme parks around the world.

