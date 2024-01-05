LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher at Kathleen High School was arrested and charged with sex offenses due to an inappropriate relationship with a student, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 33-year-old Brandon Adams of Lakeland after detectives said an investigation revealed he had a sexual relationship with a senior at the high school where he taught.

Authorities said the victim, an 18-year-old student in her senior year during the 2021-2022 school year, claimed she was in a consensual relationship with Adams and that she had moved into his home in June of 2021.

This suspect used his position of authority over one of his students in the most egregious way. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior. Grady Judd, Sheriff

Adams has worked for Polk County Public Schools since August 2018, according to the school district. He was reportedly put on leave in November 2023, for an investigation unrelated to his arrest by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams has since been fired from his teaching job.

I’m disgusted by the behavior described in this investigation. It is unacceptable for an educator to abuse their trust and authority by having a relationship with a student. We appreciate the work of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to help protect students, and ensure that people who commit these violations are punished and brought to justice. Superintendent Fred Heid

Adams faces one count of sex offense on a student by an authority figure.