LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Southern College has suspended all athletics activity following the announcement that two men’s lacrosse student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

A school spokesperson tells 8 On Your Side the suspension of all athletics activity will remain in place until the entire men’s lacrosse team is tested.

In Polk County, there have been 8,680 cases since the pandemic with new 3,255 cases reported statewide on Wednesday.