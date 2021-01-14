Florida Polytechnic University professor’s COVID-19 research shared by WHO

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Research conducted by a Florida Polytechnic University’s professor is available for the world’s greatest scientific minds as they work to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My goal is producing good knowledge which can be useful to understand this tough time and to manage this situation smartly,” said Dr. Ajeet Kaushik, assistant professor of chemistry at Florida Polytechnic University.

Dr. Ajeet Kaushik

Courtesy Florida Polytechnic University

Dr. Kaushik’s COVID-19 research has become part of the World Health Organization’s Global literature on coronavirus disease database.

His scientific papers explore the use of nanomedicine, biosensors, and artificial intelligence to diagnose and combat COVID-19.

His work is two-pronged, involving both detection and treatment of the disease.

Dr. Kaushik’s research considers the use of advanced electrochemical sensing systems to develop rapid testing kits.

“We can make a very tiny chip. We just need a few microliters of saliva on top of it and we can quantify virus within 30-40 minutes,” said Dr. Kaushik.

Dr. Kaushik believes that can lead to small, handheld testing systems.

Nanomedicine – the science of delivering drugs to a highly specific part of the body – can be used to direct drugs and vaccine to areas otherwise out of reach for treatments, Dr. Kaushik said.

That can include damage to kidneys, liver, eyes or the brain.

“We need nanotechnology. We can load this vaccine on nanoparticles and then we drag these nanoparticles to the brain and after some time these nanoparticles and that released drug will eradicate virus in the brain,” said Dr. Kaushik.

Now that his research is available on the WHO database, it can be used by global scientists and biotech companies to develop tests and treatments to end the COVID-19 vaccine.