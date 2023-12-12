DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old Davenport boy early Tuesday.
Officials said Mason Miller was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black basketball shorts, and black Crocs in the 2100 block of Derwent Drive around 5 p.m. Monday.
Mason is about 5’5″ and weighs 100 pounds.
Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or 911.
