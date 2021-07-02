Florida man dumped 3,700 pounds of concrete in Poinciana, Polk County Sheriff says

POINCIANA, Fla. (WFLA) – In the midst of a trash trend, deputies have arrested two people for illegally dumping in Poinciana.

Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Eduard Rodrigez Laboy, who operates a commercial concrete truck, admitted to deputies he dumped 3,700 pounds of fresh concrete in the Lake Marion Creek Drive area of Poinciana because he “was trying to save time by avoiding the trip to the landfill,” according to his arrest affidavit.

In a similar incident, Jorge Rodriguez, of Haines City, dumped three massive tree stumps in the same area, according to deputies.

“First and foremost, it’s against the law. Second of all, how is somebody supposed to deal with this once it’s dumped there?” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

In these instances, deputies were left to clean up the mess.

In the case of the concrete, they took it to the dump where the receipt showed it weighed 3,720 pounds.

“Why is this being dumped in this neighborhood? This is not a landfill,” said Eliseo Ramos Jr. who lives in Poinciana.

Ramos said he has grown concerned about the piles of trash in his neighborhood.

“I got kids here. They got kids here. They got kids over here. That’s hazardous. That’s what we got landfills for,” he said.

He was pleased some people, at least, are being held accountable.

“You shouldn’t be dumping stuff on people’s property because that’s going to be eventually somebody else’s property,” said Ramos.

8 On Your Side first reported about the trash problem in Poinciana in late May.

Since then, residents and officials say the situation has started to improve.

“We are going to make sure that our community stays beautiful and clean. It’s how much pain do you want to suffer by throwing your junk on the side of the road?” said Sheriff Judd.

People caught illegally dumping face a third degree felony, and up to five years in prison. They could also be fined and ordered to pay restitution.