LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland.

“It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, a hairstylist at Local Remedy, located across the street from the crash.

According to Lakeland police, Troy Davison, 52, of Boca Raton, was driving at a high rate of speed northbound just after 6 a.m.

He tried to pass a vehicle and struck a Lakeland police cruiser and another vehicle driving southbound. Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Davison continued northbound, hitting a light pole, then crashing through a brick wall into the showroom at the Waller Construction and Design Center.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Davison died at the scene.

A person close to his family said Davison had been dealing with a health issue for several months and was unable to access the care he needed.

“This was the very first store that Publix opened and built from the ground up here in Lakeland. So it has a significant role in Lakeland’s history and Publix’s history as well,” said Jennifer Bush, vice president of the Polk County Historical Association. “This building is really an emerald in Lakeland’s crown.”

Representatives from the Waller Construction and Design Center declined to comment on the extent of the damage.

The Waller Centre was built in 1949.