Florida man banned from Disney World after ‘challenging’ mask rule, video shows

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man with Polk County connections has been banned from Walt Disney World property after failing to comply with the company’s mask requirement, according to a video he posted on Facebook.

“I’m kind of challenging this mask thing right now,” Roy Fields said in a Facebook video he streamed live from Disney’s Hollywood Studios this week.

Fields runs a Lakeland-based ministry, called Run With Fire Ministries.

Face coverings are required at Disney’s theme parks, resorts and at Disney Springs.

Fields wore a mask to enter the park, he told 8 On Your Side, but removed it when it became hard to breathe. He said he has asthma.

Video captured by Pete Carney, a vlogger with WDW News Today, shows Fields yelling about the rule as he was escorted out of the park.

Courtesy: WDWNT.com

“Giving his diatribe on how we need to stand up, there was some Bible quotes and some political stuff but my favorite part is when he started misquoting Pixar’s A Bug’s Life,” said Carney. “Telling us that we have to remember what Hopper said, who is actually the villain in the movie which is interesting, and saying ‘if one ant stands up, one man stands up’ and it was quite the scene.”

In Fields’ video from the park, he is seen in an office with Disney staff and Orange County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were called after Fields refused to comply with the company’s rule.

“You are trespassed from all of Walt Disney World properties, including but not limited to theme parks, water parks, resorts and Disney Springs for conduct unbecoming of a guest here at Walt Disney World Resort,” a cast member is shown saying to Fields.

Walt Disney World representatives did not respond to our requests for comment.

Fields went viral earlier in the month when he posted a 9/11 conspiracy video on his Facebook page. The video has been shared more than half a million times.

In an unrelated incident, deputies were called to Epcot in August after a man hit a security guard during a dispute over the mask rules, according to reports.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: