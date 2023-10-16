DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is fighting for his life after he was shot in an apparent road rage incident in Polk County on Sunday.

Deputies are searching for the driver who shot Kevin Berry, 58, of Altamonte Springs, on the I-4 off-ramp at U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport.

A witness reported seeing Barry’s white Dodge truck and a dark-colored two-door sedan driving aggressively around each other on the off-ramp at around 2 a.m., according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The witness told deputies that the two drivers were yelling at each other, but they did not see the shooting occur.

It is not known whether the shooting suspect fled on US-27 or drove back onto the interstate.

Barry was on his way to work when the shooting occurred. He was found on the ground outside of his truck, which was parked in the center lane of the off-ramp, and was rushed to the hospital, where he remained “in grave condition” on Monday. In a news conference, Sheriff Grady Judd said Barry has “absolutely zero chance of survival.”

Three other cars were spotted nearby during the incident. Investigators believe their occupants may have seen or heard something.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 298-6200 and reference case number 23-42221.

To submit a tip anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

Dial **TIPS from a cellphone

Visit the Heartland Crime Stoppers website and click on “Submit A Tip”

Download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to solve this case,” Judd said. “We’ve got to find out who shot and killed Kevin Barry, and why they shot and killed him.”