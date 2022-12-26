LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Nick Day proposed to his wife Shaina 21 years ago with a diamond engagement ring. But before the couple said ‘I do,’ the token of Nick’s love went down the toilet. Literally.

“She came to me one day and said ‘I think I lost my ring.’ She said ‘it was on the counter now it’s gone and I think I may have flushed it down the toilet on accident.'” Nick recalled.

The couple searched for the missing ring by getting down and dirty trying to find the diamond.

“I climbed down into the septic tank so we could pump every bit of it through a strainer to try to find it. No luck,” Shaina said.

Then last month, Nick’s mother Renee hired a local plumber to replace her toilet. He discovered the ring lodged inside.

“He said ‘do you think it’s Shaina’s ring?’ and I looked at it again and I went ‘oh my God yes!'” said Nick’s mom, Renee.

Proving diamonds are forever, even if this one needed a good cleaning. The ring was wrapped up as a Christmas present by Nick’s parents and given as a surprise to the couple on Christmas night.

“They brought this out. It was wrapped up in a little Christmas bag so we opened it up and both of us knew exactly what it was,” Nick added.

“It was kind of an ugly cry. I sat there and I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is my ring. This is my ring.’ I’m wiping my eyes and mascara is going everywhere,” Shaina said.

The couple says they may incorporate the diamond into a new piece of jewelry, or pass it on for a future generation to enjoy. The couple says they learned a valuable lesson.

“Check your toilets when you lose things,” Nick said.