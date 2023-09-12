POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida corrections officer was accused of battering a woman in Polk County on Monday.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Wilmer Henriquez, 35, in the northeast part of the county on Monday night.

A woman accused Henriquez of grabbing her arm during an argument about messages on his cellphone. Her injuries did not require medical treatment, according to the release.

Henriquez was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with domestic violence battery. The Florida Department of Corrections was notified of the arrest, as Henriquez is a correctional sergeant at the Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont.