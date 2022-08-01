PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Federal Corrections officer was arrested Saturday for domestic violence, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 33-year-old Casey Lester, who works at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman, Sumter County, was arrested at his home in Lakeland during a domestic violence investigation.

According to authorities, an argument broke out between Lester and the victim about Lester allegedly coming home drunk. When the victim tried to call 911, Lester grabbed the victim’s hand to prevent them from making the call.

Lester was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with battery domestic violence and tampering with a victim. He has since been released from jail on Pre-Trial Release.

“As an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Lester should know better,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He will be held responsible for his actions.”