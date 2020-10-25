‘Florida and America need 4 more years of Pres. Donald Trump’: VP Mike Pence rallies supporters in Lakeland just 10 days before election

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – With the election just 10 away and polls showing President Donald Trump in a virtual dead heat with Democrat Joe Biden, the campaigns are focused this weekend on Florida.

Vice President Mike Pence made an hour-long campaign stop in Lakeland, telling supporters the choice for president is clear.

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only and that is Florida and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence said.

The vice president focused much of his message to his supporters on the economy.

“We revived our economy, we secured our border, supported law enforcement, stood for life and liberty and the constitution of the United States,” he said.

The vice president also spoke about the president’s Supreme Court nominee, health care and what the president has done for the nation’s military.

“President Trump has signed the largest investment in our national defense since Ronald Reagan,” he said.

Democrats released a statement on the vice president’s campaign trip to Florida, saying he’s holding rally’s just as the number of coronavirus cases is surging again and calling the rallies “super spreader events.”

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried also released a statement about Mike Pence’s visit, saying, “Polk County has some of the highest unemployment rates in the state, but Mike Pence probably won’t be mentioning that when he’s in town today. Florida’s economic crisis has been fueled by the Trump administration’s inability to manage the coronavirus pandemic.”

The vice president stopped in Lakeland before heading to another campaign event in Tallahassee.

