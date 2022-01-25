Fishermen reel in man’s body from Lake Stella

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men fishing on Lake Stella made a grim discovery after their line pulled up a man’s body Monday afternoon, according to Auburndale police.

Auburndale Police Chief Andy Ray said two men — 18-year-old Trey Pitts and 20-year-old Christopher Cordell — were fishing at the lake, as they usually do, when Cordell’s line snagged on something.

When Cordell reeled it in, the two men realized they had pulled a man’s body to shore, Ray said.

The men then called Pitts’ father, who called the police after he confirmed it was a real cadaver.

Ray said the body is that of a 40-year-old homeless man. According to the chief, there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, but an autopsy scheduled Tuesday will provide more information.

Police are still working on finding the man’s next of kin.