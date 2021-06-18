First case of rabies confirmed in Polk County in 2021

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The first case of rabies of 2021 has been confirmed in Polk County, officials announced Friday.

Deputies say the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control team responded to Poyner Road in Plant City on Wednesday in reference to a fight between a dog and a raccoon.

The owner of a Tibetan terrier mix separated the two animals and killed the raccoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Animal Control picked up the raccoon carcass and sent it to the state laboratory in Tampa to be tested for rabies. A positive test result was confirmed two days later.

The dog is vaccinated and will remain at home under a 45-day quarantine. 

“If you see a wild animal in distress, or if one of your pets interacts with a wild animal, contact Polk County Animal Control immediately,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

In 2020, there were two rabies cases in Polk County: one bat and one raccoon. 

