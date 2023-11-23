LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire gutted a community center in Lakeland Wednesday night.

The fire started in the kitchen area after residents prepared a Thanksgiving meal and accidentally left a cooking range on, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

Don Bargeron and his wife live across the street from the community center and said their dogs started barking and alerted them about the fire.

“When I opened the door, I could actually feel the heat from all the way over there and it was just engulfed,” he said.

His wife, Yvette Marquez, said they worried the fire might spread to their home.

“We literally were scared, because we live just across the street and we thought our house was going to catch on fire, but thank God that we’re save,” Marquez said.

The fire is having a devastating impact on the community, which planned to serve a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

“A lot of the tenants are in their 80s, 90s and they rely on it for a day like today, you know, Thanksgiving,” said Clifford Chester, another resident.

The Lakeland Fire Department said an investigation after the fire was able to pinpoint the cause to the range that had been left on.

“They were preparing Thanksgiving dinner and stuff for today in the kitchen area and they closed up everything, shut everything off at about 4:30 and about 9:30, quarter to 10, they called us and said the place is on fire,” Park Manager John Gosz said.

Now they will have to find a new place to gather for a planned Christmas Party and New Years Eve party as well.