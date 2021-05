BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews are working to contain a large brush fire excess of 100 acres in Bartow.

County Road 640 between Bonnie Mine Road and County Road 555 has been closed temporarily due to the brush fire.

The fire is not threatening any residential structures.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is working with Polk Fire to assist with traffic control. The road is expected to be closed for several hours and motorists in the area are advised to use caution.