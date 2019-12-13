Live Now
FHP investigating deadly crash on US-27 in Davenport

Polk County

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers say at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport.

The crash happened Friday morning on US-27 near South Boulevard West in Davenport.

Troopers gave an update around noon saying the crash was fatal. Crews are still at the scene investigating.

It’s not clear at this point what caused the crash or exactly how many people were involved.

