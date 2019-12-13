FHP investigating deadly crash on US-27 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers say at least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport.

The crash happened Friday morning on US-27 near South Boulevard West in Davenport.

Troopers gave an update around noon saying the crash was fatal. Crews are still at the scene investigating.

Polk: Multi-vehicle injury crash on US-27 near South Blvd West in Davenport. Use caution or avoid the area.



UPDATE: Crash now fatal – FHP Troopers continue to investigate the incident. pic.twitter.com/iqksV175Yq — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) December 13, 2019

It’s not clear at this point what caused the crash or exactly how many people were involved.

