Federal government considering Lakeland site for migrant children facility

In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who’ve been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, rest in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The General Services Administration is looking for space in Central Florida to lease a new, permanent shelter for undocumented migrant children. 8 On Your Side has learned one of those spaces is right in Tampa Bay’s back yard.

Documents were filed with the Department of Health and Human Services early this month and lack details about the Central Florida sites being considered. However, the online listing says the facility would be approximately 100,000 square feet and would be staffed by 500 employees.

The General Services Administration plans to house 500 children at the facility.

But according to a statement from Polk County Commission Chairman George Lindsey III, the county’s first considerations are about the location.

“If the proposed location has an existing land use designation that allows such a facility, then the landowners can proceed without prior approval by the county,” said Lindsey. “If the land use is not permissive for their intended use, they will have to follow the land development code process, which may require a public hearing.”

Offers for the sites are due in October, and the facility could begin accepting migrant children as soon as November 2020.

The facility would be the second of its kind in Florida, the other being a facility in Homestead which housed more than 2,200 unaccompanied migrant children this summer.

That facility is considered the largest shelter for migrant children in the United States – having housed more than 14,000 children since March 2018 – and is the only for-profit youth facility, owned by Caliburn International.

All children were removed from the Homestead facility in July and many of the 4,000 employees were losing their jobs as of early August.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a letter was sent via email to state lawmakers and mayors of the cities being explored, which, along with Lakeland, include Leesburg, Kissimme and Orlando.

“Due to the crisis on the southern border, ORR has seen a dramatic increase in referrals of (unaccompanied children from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security this fiscal year and continues to operate in emergency influx mode,” the email says.