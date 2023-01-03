DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal corrections officer got to know “the other side of jail lock-up” after being arrested for battery, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Eric Medina, 33, of Mascotte was at a party in Davenport Monday morning when he was asked to leave because he was “heavily intoxicated” and arguing with people, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Medina’s arguing turned physical when he forcefully grabbed a woman who was trying to calm him down by the arm, “leaving scratch marks.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is employed as a corrections officer Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman.

“It is never all right to physically hurt someone, and as an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Medina knew better,” Judd said.

Medina was booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of misdemeanor battery. 8 On Your Side has reached out to the Bureau of Prisons to inquire about the status of his employment.