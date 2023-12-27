POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still searching for a Polk County man who went missing in 2017.

Brian Edward Klecha, who was 35 at the time, disappeared on Dec. 27, 2017, after he was last seen making a banking transaction at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union in Auburndale.

On Feb. 11, 2018, Klecha’s Jeep was found abandoned on State Road 618 at the Morgan Street exit in Tampa. The Jeep may have been left after a car accident days prior, the FDLE said.

FDLE agents believe Klecha did not disappear on his own and think he could’ve been a victim of domestic violence or drug abuse.

Klecha has ties to Orange, Polk, and Hillsborough counties and was an employee of the Disney Corporation. Due to its multi-jurisdictional nature, the investigation remains ongoing.

Klecha is described as a white man with blonde hair and green eyes. He would be 41 years old and is around 6-foot.

Anyone with information on Brian Klecha’s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call Special Agent Mark Seckley at 813-557-5287 or 813-878-7334.