Related video: Samantha Fiddler’s case is spotlighted in a docuseries in 2022.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who vanished from Polk County over seven years ago has not been forgotten.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still searching for then-29-year-old Samantha Fiddler, who went missing from Bartow on Nov. 19, 2016.

Special Agent Mark Brutnell said agents are pursuing leads and conducting interviews in hopes of finally getting answers.

“Samantha’s family has had no answers for seven years. We are asking anyone who knew her and might have helpful information to contact us,” Brutnell said. “She left three children behind in Canada when she came to the U.S. and they deserve answers.”

Fiddler moved to Florida in March 2016 for a career in wrestling and entertainment. Investigators believe those who knew Fiddler while she lived in the state may have helpful information.

At the request of the Bartow Police Department, the FDLE began looking into her disappearance case in 2020, where they interviewed several of her friends and family members.

“We are still processing investigative materials and looking for information that would lead to solving this case,” said Brutnell.

Fiddler has a scar on her lip, along with several tattoos. Officials said people may have known her as Lucy Morningstar, Samantha Steele, or Samantha Lloyd.

If you knew her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call FDLE Tampa at 800-226-1140.