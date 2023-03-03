TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI is searching for a Polk County woman just days before the start of her trial for charges from her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Olivia Pollock was scheduled to be in a Washington, D.C. federal courtroom Monday morning with three co-defendants.

But a federal judge issued a warrant for her arrest because she’s violated the rules of the court and become a fugitive just like her younger brother, Jonathan Pollock.

Since the FBI arrested her in the summer of 2021, Olivia Pollock from Lakeland has been out on bond awaiting trial.

This past Monday, the District’s Court pretrial services division learned Pollock and co-defendant Joseph Hutchinson III from Georgia either removed or tampered with their GPS ankle monitors.

“This is the first time with the January 6th defendants where we’ve seen a defendant, or in this case a pair of defendants, scheduled to appear very, very soon to trial who seemingly cannot be located,” said Jon Lewis, a research fellow from the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

Lewis is tracking the nearly 1,000 cases from the ongoing FBI and U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the Capitol Riot.

“This case of course is complicated by the fact one of the defendants remains a fugitive even before we had this most recent incident,” Lewis said.

Olivia’s younger brother Jonathan Pollock was nowhere to be found when FBI agents searched his family’s Lakeland property in June 2021.

A federal indictment accuses the Pollock siblings of assaulting police officers during the violent protest by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“They’re not part of an organized group,” Lewis said. “They’re not part of the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers but they traveled together in this large group from the same part of Florida with the intent and with the willingness to, at least as the government alleges, to commit violence on behalf of this idea the election was stolen,” Lewis said.

The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jonathan Pollock.

The FBI said he has family and friends throughout central and northern Florida, as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.