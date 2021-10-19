FBI releases body camera video of Lakeland fugitive wanted for assaulting police during Capitol Riot

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FBI Tampa field office released body camera footage Tuesday afternoon of a Polk County man who is wanted for assaulting police officers during the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

FBI agents have been trying to find Jonathan Pollock since late June. They are sharing this video as they seek the public’s help to find the Lakeland man charged with assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon.

Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office)



Pollock, his sister Olivia Pollock and cousin Joshua Doolin are all charged in the same indictment prosecutors unsealed in July.

Slowed down D.C. Metropolitan Police body camera footage shows Pollock dressed in camo lunge at officers on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

A lot of the evidence included in the FBI criminal complaint are images from officers’ body-worn cameras.

The video of Pollock shows the violence that unfolded on Jan. 6 when a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 election results.

Pollock is caught on camera ripping a riot shield out of an officer’s hands. In slow motion, the FBI video shows him charging at the police line and attacking officers with the stolen shield.

Pollock is one of 70 Floridians facing charges in connection to the Capitol Hill Siege, according to the GW Program on Extremism.

At the time of his arrest in late June, Pollock’s cousin Joshua Doolin lost his job as a Polk County EMT. He sprinted away from the Tampa courthouse on June 30 while Pollock’s sister Olivia had no comment.

8 On Your Side visited the Pollock’s home in mid-July as Pollock remained at large.

“I’m his grandmother and I love him to pieces and he’s a good man he loves the lord and he loves he loves his country, he loves his flag,” a woman who answered the door said.

With the release of the video, the manhunt continues for the fugitive the FBI said fled the Lakeland area in late June.

“No matter what side of the issue you’re on, you need to have support for law enforcement,” Republican Polk County commissioner Bill Braswell previously said. “To assault cops, that’s a bad idea at any level, no matter what you think the right answer is.”

The other defendants charged with Pollock have pleaded not guilty.

To report a tip about where Pollock may be, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.