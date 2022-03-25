TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI announced Friday that it is offering a $15,000 reward for information that will help authorities arrest a Lakeland man wanted for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2022, capitol riot.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of Lakeland had been wanted for months after he allegedly attacked three police officers during the U.S. Capitol Breach.

“Jonathan Pollock assaulted three police officers, pulling one down a set of steps, kneeing and punching another in the face, and punching and pushing a third by the neck,” a previous release from the FBI said.

His sister, Olivia Pollock, and two other Lakeland residents were arrested back in late June for their alleged involvement in the riot. Since then, Pollock has evaded law enforcement.

“We’ve been trying to locate Mr. Pollock since last summer,” said FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani. “The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is patient but determined to bring to justice those responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.”

The FBI said it believed that Pollock has associates throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Pollock is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

“He is a welder and ironworker, by trade, and may be working in this, or similar construction jobs,” the FBI said.

If you have any information on Pollock’s whereabouts, contact the nearest FBI field office or the FBI Tampa Field Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 813-253-1000.

Online information can also submitted to www.tips.fbi.gov.