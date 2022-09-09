Jonathan Pollock, now 23, has evaded the FBI since June 30, when his family farm was raided. (Dept. of Justice photo)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI has doubled its reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Lakeland man accused of assaulting police officers during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Jonathan Pollock’s whereabouts are still unknown.

A reward of up to $30,000 is now available in exchange for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Pollock, 23, of Lakeland had been wanted for months after he allegedly attacked three police officers during the U.S. Capitol breach.

“Mr. Pollock is a fugitive. We are asking the public to provide information on his whereabouts so that we can safely bring him in to answer to the charges against him,” said FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge David Walker.

Pollock, his sister Olivia Pollock and cousin Joshua Doolin are all charged in the same indictment prosecutors unsealed in July.

Slowed down D.C. Metropolitan Police body camera footage shows Pollock dressed in camo lunging at officers on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says Pollock is believed to have friends and family throughout central and north Florida, as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. He is a welder and ironworker, by trade, and may be working in this, or similar construction jobs.

Ken Stevens is a retired sergeant and private investigator specializing in missing person cases. He says more money could make a difference and help bring Pollock to justice.

“Any one of these people at some point may give up information about him, especially if they find themselves in trouble for some reason and need a bargaining chip,” Stevens said. “A person with a warrant for their arrest is not necessarily high priority. Jonathan Pollack is not the normal case, though.”