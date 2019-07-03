Father of Parkland victim to become honorary school guardian in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- A father who lost his daughter in last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is set to become an honorary school guardian in Polk County Wednesday.

Alaina Petty, one of 17 killed in mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Petty believes the death of his 14-year-old daughter Alaina Petty could’ve been prevented.



Alaina was one of 17 people killed in the massacre in Parkland.

Her father has been working tirelessly, traveling the state and lobbying in support of arming teachers and enhancing other safety measures.

Petty supports new legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which allows teachers to be armed in school districts that choose to let them go through voluntary training.

“Mr. Petty is actually going to undergo and complete all of our classroom training and firearms qualifications – per his request – to be sworn in as an honorary Polk County School Guardian.” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We are in awe of his commitment to this program and are more than happy to help him fulfill this dream of his to honor his daughter’s memory.”

Judd was a key player in helping shape the statewide program, which in part allows for certified employees to carry concealed firearms on school campuses.



“We have the ability in Florida to secure our schools, so why wouldn’t we do that?” Petty said.

Many teachers’ unions have passed resolutions against the Guardian program expansion when it comes to teachers but Petty hopes that changes.

Judd is confident Petty will pass his final shooting training Wednesday allowing him to be sworn-in.

