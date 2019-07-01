Father of Parkland victim becoming honorary school guardian in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A father who lost his teenage daughter in last year’s mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School is set to become an honorary school guardian in Polk County.

Ryan Petty’s 14-year-old daughter Alaina was one of 17 people killed in last year’s massacre in Parkland. Alaina was a freshman and a member of JROTC.

On Wednesday, Ryan Petty will complete training so he can become an honorary Polk County School Guardian.

“Mr. Petty is actually going to undergo and complete all of our classroom training and firearms qualifications – per his request – to be sworn in as an honorary Polk County School Guardian,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “We are in awe of his commitment to this program and are more than happy to help him fulfill this dream of his to honor his daughter’s memory.”

The school guardian training course has already started. Wednesday’s portion of training includes a “discretionary shooting training” with a simulator, the sheriff’s office says.

Once Petty completes every level of training, Sheriff Judd will swear him in as an honorary guardian. The date of the swearing-in ceremony will be announced later.