Father of Frostproof ‘massacre’ suspect, 3 others arrested at ‘hazardous’ off-the-grid property

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested the father of the shooting suspect in the Frostproof fishing ‘massacre’ and three others for environmental hazards at the property they all live at.

The sheriff’s office served a search warrant two weeks ago at a parcel of land where they believed triple homicide suspect Tony “TJ” Wiggins lived — a one-acre sized land on Sarver Avenue near Sandollar Street. The search netted the arrests of Wiggins and three others.

Polk County deputies said the land features five structures that are home to triple homicide suspects TJ Wiggins, Robert Wiggins, and Mary Whittemore. On Friday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Crimes detectives arrested four others that live on the property.

Tony Wiggins Sr., 58, Robert Keene, 42, Nydia Liboy, 54, and Chyanne Eccleston, 19, were arrested and charged with environmental hazard crimes.

“The property where these suspects live looks like a landfill and has raw sewage all over the ground,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “It’s not only not fit for humans, I wouldn’t even let a dog live there.”

Wiggins Sr. is the father of Tony “TJ” Wiggins. Eccleston is the girlfriend of TJ’s brother, Robert Wiggins, the sheriff’s office said. TJ and Robert Wiggins, both still in jail for the triple homicide, were also charged for the environmental hazards.

Deputies said the camper that the suspect(s) live in have septic tanks opened draining onto the ground in a small hole with feces visible at the top of the ground. Deputies said there was an excessive amount of flies swarming around trash, dog feces, and human feces throughout the property.

During an interview with detectives, Tony Wiggins Sr. reportedly stated that he knows the septic tank is illegal, but cannot afford to have a proper septic system installed, which is why he’s draining onto the ground. He also said the tires, metal, and other debris scattered throughout the property are collected from different areas and brought to the property to be scrapped for metals or fixed and sold.

Animal control responded to the property to collect three dogs and a cat. None of them had tags.

LATEST STORIES: