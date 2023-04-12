POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A father and his 8-year-old daughter were killed during a three-car pileup in northeastern Polk County Tuesday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an area along U.S. Highway

27 just south of U.S. 192 around 6:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Christopher Roque-Pabon and his 8-year-old daughter, Crisyareiliz Roque, dead in their 1995 Toyota Tercel.

According to preliminary findings, Roque-Pabon was headed south on U.S. 27 when, for an unknown reason, he veered to the southeast, lost traction, and crossed the grass median into oncoming traffic.

Before the Tercel could come to rest, it traveled into the path of an oncoming 2022 F150 pickup truck, striking it on the front driver’s side.

In an instant, the truck spun around and stopped in the center northbound lane where it was struck by the driver of a Toyota Corolla who was unable to avoid the crash.

Neither Roque-Pabon nor his daughter were wearing seatbelts.

“My heart aches for this family who has lost a father and his little girl,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Fatal traffic crashes are devastating. In the blink of an eye, a happy and healthy loved one can be instantaneously taken from this world. Please, drive safely and wear your seatbelts.”

Crisyareiliz was a student at Lake Point Academy in Clermont.

The occupants of the Ford and Toyota were rushed to area hospitals where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.