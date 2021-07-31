Fatal wreck between semi-truck, Mercedes under investigation in Polk County

POINCIANA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead following a fatal wreck between a semi-truck and a Mercedes in Poinciana Friday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Marigold Avenue and Heron Road. When they arrived, they found the Mercedes on fire with the driver, Daniel Muniz, 35, of Poinciana, dead on the ground nearby.

The driver of the semi-truck, Rene Ortiz, 53, of Kissimmee, was not hurt.

According to evidence and witness statements, Muniz was driving south on Marigold when he crossed into the northbound lane, hitting the front of the semi.

The car caught fire instantly, throwing Muniz from his seat and killing him. Authorities closed Marigold Avenue for around six hours.

The crash is under investigation.