TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in West Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on South Frontage Road, but did not provide the exact location. They asked motorists to avoid the area.

Deputies said one person died, but there is no word on what led to the collision.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.