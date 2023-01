TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was killed in a crash in the Combee Settlement area of Polk County Wednesday morning.

At about 7 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck involving two cars and a pickup truck in the area of Combee Road and Saddle Creek Road.

There is no word on what led to the crash or how many people were injured, but we know at least one person died.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.