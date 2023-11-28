POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 4 near Davenport.
Traffic is moving slowly in the eastbound lanes on I-4 between US 27 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway overpass.
The crash reportedly involved a truck and a motorcycle.
No other details were immediately available.
This is the second deadly crash near Davenport. The first crash happened on U.S. 17-92 early Tuesday.
