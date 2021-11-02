Lakeland woman killed in fatal crash near Bartow, police say

Polk County
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland woman was killed Monday evening, following a crash along the US-17 South near Transport Road.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Brittany Reynolds, 31, was the only person involved in the crash when her red 2011 Hyundai Sonata drove off the road and collided with a tree.

When first responders arrived at the scene, Reynolds had already succumbed to her injuries. Authorities add Reynolds was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The southbound lanes of US-17 South were closed for nearly three hours while emergency crews investigated the crash.

