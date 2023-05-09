MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — SR-60 is closed in Polk County due to a major crash.

The road is closed between S. County Line Rd. and Nichols Rd., just west of Mulberry, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 5:41 a.m. and involves two vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office. One person died in the collision and five were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.

SR-60 will be closed until further notice while authorities investigate the crash.

