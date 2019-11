PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 27 in Polk County.

According to deputies, the crash happened at Central Grove Road in Davenport just before 6 p.m. Deputies say at least one other person was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies say all southbound lanes of Highway 27 are shutdown at California Boulevard. Northbound lanes are open, but are slow-moving.