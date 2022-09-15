TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference Thursday that 13 people accused of child sex crimes all spoke to “To Catch A Predator’s” Chris Hansen during the sting.

“By the way, Chris Hansen, do you remember the old series ‘To Catch A Predator?’ He’s doing a new series. So he was with us, embedded as well,” the sheriff said. “Now some of these people lawyered up to us. But everyone of them talked to Chris Hansen. We appreciate that.”

During the press conference, Sheriff Judd announced that a Disney employee was among one of the men arrested in the sting involving alleged sex crimes.

Judd spoke about one man who traveled to the undercover operation thinking he was going to meet with a 12-year-old girl.

“He made the the statement to us, you know it’s gotta be true, you can’t make this stuff up, that ‘I thought this moved kind of fast. That we were able to wrap this deal up pretty quick. Man, it was just like a Chris Hansen deal.’ Surprise. It was a Chris Hansen kind of deal.” said the sheriff.

Sheriff Judd said when the man saw Chris Hansen, he was a “fanboy.” The sheriff said the department “appreciated him talking to Chris.”

“This dude just talked Chris Hansen’s ears off. Well, Matthew, I know you’re star struck. You’re also jail struck,” the sheriff said.

Hansen, known for his work with NBC’s “Dateline” served as the host of “To Catch A Predator” and in 2020, debuted a new YouTube Series called “Have A Seat with Chris Hansen.”