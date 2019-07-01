Family searching for teen missing nearly a week in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – A local family is desperately searching for a teenager who has been missing for nearly a week in Lake Wales.

The Lake Wales Police Department shared a message on Facebook Monday from the family of Logan Michael Willard. According to the post, the 15-year-old has been missing since late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Logan is described as being about 115 pounds with dark brown hair, brown eyes and freckles on his cheeks and nose. Family members say he likes to wear a white hat.

He took his black backpack with orange trim, red Puma tennis shoes and his pocket knife when he left, the post says. He was on foot when he left but his family doesn’t know if he was given a ride.

Sharing a message from the mother of Logan, and if anyone has any information, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's…

“I am begging you to please share this with friends, family or anyone else you can to help us find our son,” the message from Logan’s family says. “Please help us get him home safe. We love him and are worried sick about him.”

Logan is a Lake Wales High School student who is set to start 10th grade later this year. His family says he’s in JROTC. He lives in the Lake Wales Ranchetts about five miles behind Eagle Ridge Mall.

Anyone who sees him or has information about where he is should call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 678-4170.