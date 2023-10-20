LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed last year is sharing more information about their son with hopes that an arrest will be made in the case.

The Lakeland Police Department was given permission on Friday to release the victim’s name.

The past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the death of 17-year-old Tye Ketchum. On Oct. 15, 2022, Ketchum was found with a gunshot wound at Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive.

Ketchum was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he later died.

In March, Heartland Crime Stoppers announced a reward increase of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Detectives continue to follow up on forensic evidence and leads related to the case and are still asking the public to come forward with any information related to the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).