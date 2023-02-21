WINTER PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a Lakeland man who was killed by police officers at a wedding reception a year ago is holding a press conference on his death.

On February 2022, Winter Park police responded to the reception after they say Daniel Knight allegedly got into a fight with other guests.

Investigators said Knight punched two officers, and when a stun gun didn’t work on him, an officer fatally shot him. His family, however, said killing Knight was unnecessary.

