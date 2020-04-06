Family of 4 dead after murder-suicide in Haines City, police say

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people are dead after what police are calling a murder-suicide in Haines City.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the Southern Dunes subdivision.

Police say 43-year-old Mark Joseph called 911 around 7:30 a.m. and told dispatchers he shot his wife and children. Joseph then said he intended to shoot himself and the door to their home would be unlocked, police say.

Officers from the Haines City Police Department and Polk County deputies responded to the home and found four people dead inside. Police say all four had apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

According to police, Joseph’s wife – 43-year-old Marie Joseph, who had also been shot in the shoulder – was found lying on a couch and Joseph was found sitting in a chair nearby. Officers say they found an 18-year-old son and a 14-year-old son in their beds.

Investigators at the scene say they found a handgun and five bullet casings.

According to police, Mark Joseph suspected his wife was having an affair. Officers say there is no indication there are other victims.

“We cannot understand the unwarranted and senseless nature of this tragedy and the poignant reminder of the suffering that family and friends will now endure,” Police Chief Jim Elensky said.

Police say Mark Joseph was employed at the Ford warehouse in Davenport and with Allied Universal Security Services.