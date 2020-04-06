Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Family of 4 dead after murder-suicide in Haines City, police say

Polk County
Posted: / Updated:

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people are dead after what police are calling a murder-suicide in Haines City.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the Southern Dunes subdivision.

Police say 43-year-old Mark Joseph called 911 around 7:30 a.m. and told dispatchers he shot his wife and children. Joseph then said he intended to shoot himself and the door to their home would be unlocked, police say.

Officers from the Haines City Police Department and Polk County deputies responded to the home and found four people dead inside. Police say all four had apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

According to police, Joseph’s wife – 43-year-old Marie Joseph, who had also been shot in the shoulder – was found lying on a couch and Joseph was found sitting in a chair nearby. Officers say they found an 18-year-old son and a 14-year-old son in their beds.

Investigators at the scene say they found a handgun and five bullet casings.

According to police, Mark Joseph suspected his wife was having an affair. Officers say there is no indication there are other victims.

“We cannot understand the unwarranted and senseless nature of this tragedy and the poignant reminder of the suffering that family and friends will now endure,” Police Chief Jim Elensky said.

Police say Mark Joseph was employed at the Ford warehouse in Davenport and with Allied Universal Security Services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter"

COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300"

Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor opposes closing lanes on Bayshore Boulevard during COVID-19 pandemic"

Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence increasing as Bay area residents urged to stay home"

Haines City 911 call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haines City 911 call"

3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home"

Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic"

energy saving tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "energy saving tips"

Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa"

Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations"

Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss