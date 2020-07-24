Family demands justice following murder of Lakeland mom killed in front of 3 kids

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Nardo Tolentino says she received a FaceTime call from her granddaughter on Sunday night that was frantic.

Tolentino says her daughter had just been shot and her granddaughter was begging for help.

“She put the camera to her face and as soon as I seen my daughter laying on the floor, I knew that she was dead,” said Tolentino.

25-year-old Jeannairy “Jeannie” Dominguez had been shot in her Lakeland Apartment. Tolentino says she died in front of her three young children.

“The most difficult part I’m dealing with is trying to imagine my grandbabies seeing their mother take her last breath and being alone,” said Tolentino.

Dominguez’s family believes her ex-boyfriend murdered her.

“Several times, talking to her on the phone, and her arguing with him, I heard him threaten her of killing her,” said Tolentino who adds there are witnesses who saw the ex-boyfriend at the apartment complex the night of the murder.

Tolentino says her daughter had just moved there to get away from the man she feared.

“She had told me that he was very upset, he was mad,” said Tolentino.

The family says they have provided this information to the Lakeland Police Department and they can’t understand why an arrest hasn’t been made.

“They’re treating us like we don’t matter,” said Tolentino.

Lakeland police issued a statement saying; “We understand that this is an unimaginable tragedy for this family. A team of detectives and LPD personnel have been working tirelessly on this case since responding to the scene this past Sunday. Detectives have interviewed multiple people they believe related to the case and continue to vet all leads thoroughly. Our priority remains doing a prompt but thorough investigation as part of our commitment to the victim’s family.”

The family says they want justice now.