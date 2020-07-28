Family and community come to celebrate Lakeland mother of 3 murdered in front of kids

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The family of a murdered mother of three celebrated her life Monday night, while her killer remains on the loose.

The family says it was a roller coaster of emotions as they shared memories of the young mother at her viewing. Meanwhile, community leaders continue to call for her killer to be brought to justice.

“She was beautiful, very beautiful,” said Promise Goodwine, who has helped the Dominguez family through a very difficult time.

Jeannie Dominguez was only 25-years-old when she was gunned down inside her Lakeland home; her three children watched as their mother took her last breath.

“On this night they do want to primarily want to focus on a celebration of life and how god did give the family 25 years of life of this beautiful young woman to the family and friends,” said Pastor Carl Soto with Black Lives Matter organization.

At Monday night’s viewing family and friends remembered Jeannie. Her mother told 8 On Your Side she was an exceptional daughter. The family says they believe it was Jeannie’s ex-boyfriend who killed her saying he would not accept the fact she left the abusive relationship.

“Everybody knows who killed her. It’s no secret. It’s not a mystery. Why weren’t they arrested within the first 48 hours if everybody knows who did it,” said Goodwine.

As members of the community come together to remember her they’re frustrated over the lack of an arrest from the Lakeland Police Department. They want the department to ask for help from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am absolutely positive that Grady Judd and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has the ability and the resources, and they prove to get it done time and time again,” said Pastor Soto.

Members of the community say if there is no arrest made soon they will begin a letter-writing campaign to the State Attorney’s office and Lakeland police to let the sheriff’s office help in the investigation.

