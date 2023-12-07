LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The 42nd annual Lakeland Christmas Parade is Thursday night. Families started setting up chairs along the streets before 4 a.m.

The parade route is different due to construction on Orange Street. According to city leaders, “Leaving the RP Funding Center, the parade will travel down Lemon Street towards downtown, turning left on Tennessee Avenue, then right on Main Street. At Massachusetts Avenue, the parade will turn right, heading south to Lake Morton Drive. The parade will turn left, traveling around Lake Morton before heading up Tennessee Avenue. At Orange Street, the parade will turn left and continue to the RP Funding Center, where the parade will conclude.”

Event organizers considered including Lake Morton in the parade route. Ultimately, they decided it was too costly to install barriers protecting Lakeland’s infamous swans and other wildlife.

The 2023 theme is “Christmas in Candy Land.” Festivities will include marching bands, floats and Santa. Families tell 8 On Your Side the parade is an important part of their holiday festivities.

“I think it’s one of those kickoffs to the Christmas time of year. It’s something that brings family and friends together,” said William Roll.

“It’s about the parade, but, it’s about the tradition,” Vanderly Cillo said. “It’s a social, the lights and they close down the streets and kids are romping — I don’t know, we just love the festive feeling.”

Fireworks kick off the parade at 7 p.m. Most road closures start at 5 p.m.